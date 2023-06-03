Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $283-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.00 million. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.94-1.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

Elastic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $72.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

