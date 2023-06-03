Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF to provide futures exposure to core commodities involved in the production of electric vehicles, battery storage, and other renewable infrastructure.

