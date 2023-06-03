Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $442.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.01 and its 200-day moving average is $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

