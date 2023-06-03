ELIS Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $22,717.90 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019763 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,085.03 or 1.00033192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11114727 USD and is down -7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $405.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.