Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $9.96. Eltek shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 82,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -1.49.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

