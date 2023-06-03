Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 249,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 630,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Embecta Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

About Embecta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 252,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

