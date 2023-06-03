Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 249,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 630,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
