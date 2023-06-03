Energi Market Cap Achieves $4.50 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $123,086.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,243,905 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

