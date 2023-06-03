ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

