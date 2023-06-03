ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
