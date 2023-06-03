Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.20. 7,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

