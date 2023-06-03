Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 25%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) fell 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 346,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 73,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Environmental Waste International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Rating)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.