Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $19.13 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $19.13 or 0.00070467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $753,319.90 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

