Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (APVO, AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CLB, CNET, CORR, CTIC, DLNG, EML)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 3rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

