Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 3rd (APVO, AVGR, AZRE, CHEK, CLB, CNET, CORR, CTIC, DLNG, EML)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, June 3rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

