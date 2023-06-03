Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $95.65 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00005038 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $95.65 million and $391,295.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,145.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00348488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00539379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00422142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,947,832 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

