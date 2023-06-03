Ethereum Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,904.50 or 0.07007527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $229.00 billion and approximately $5.91 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053238 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039034 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018628 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017635 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005909 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,242,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.