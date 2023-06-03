Ethereum Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,904.50 or 0.07007527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $229.00 billion and approximately $5.91 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,242,777 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

