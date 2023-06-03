ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Up 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.84. 1,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.