ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Up 2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.84. 1,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Up 7.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.