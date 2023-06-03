ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Up 1.6%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 1,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

