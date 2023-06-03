Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,252,653 shares traded.

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.52.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

