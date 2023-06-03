European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.82

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.82 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.09). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 89.05 ($1.10), with a volume of 986,438 shares traded.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.26 million, a P/E ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Pui Kei Yuen bought 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £9,400 ($11,616.41). Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.