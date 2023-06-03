Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.21

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.21 and traded as high as $20.87. Euroseas shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 15,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ESEA shares. StockNews.com lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Euroseas Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

