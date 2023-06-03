Evolution Capital Management LLC Sells 21,660 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Evolution Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 2.1% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in NetEase by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.