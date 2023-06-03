Evolution Capital Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Bilibili comprises about 5.3% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $40,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $2,955,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. 13,034,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. Bilibili’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

