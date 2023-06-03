ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 184,962 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 528.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,962 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 115,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alteryx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AYX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

