ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 5,447 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $15,361,500. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $548.18 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 279.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.72.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

