ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.