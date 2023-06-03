ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 65,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 38,375 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11,927.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $312.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

