ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.50 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,987 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

