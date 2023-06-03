ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $9.16 Million in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,120,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Rithm Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RITM. Raymond James cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

