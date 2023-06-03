ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $67.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

