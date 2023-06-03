ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 91,877 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

