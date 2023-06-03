ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,195 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.60 and its 200 day moving average is $471.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

