ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 93,375 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,375 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

