ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $9.54 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

