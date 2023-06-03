Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 1,178 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $18,459.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 527,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.49 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fastly

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.