F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.94. 88,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life
In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
About F&G Annuities & Life
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F&G Annuities & Life (FG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.