F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.94. 88,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

