FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.27). Approximately 892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.39).

The company has a market cap of £33.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,038.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

