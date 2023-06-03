Financial Comparison: Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Competitors

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -451.46% -7.53% -4.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 945 2219 2866 97 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minco Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.61%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.80 Minco Capital Competitors $7.62 billion $2.07 billion -4.01

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

