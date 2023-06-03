Financial Survey: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) vs. Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Biophytis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biophytis.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.21 billion 0.35 -$129.99 million ($0.90) -2.85 Biophytis N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Biophytis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biophytis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biophytis has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Biophytis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Biophytis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Biophytis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -5.93% 107.13% 4.79% Biophytis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Biophytis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The AvKARE segment focuses on pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About Biophytis

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

