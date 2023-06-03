First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,650,000 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,650,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000. VAALCO Energy accounts for 3.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 1.52% of VAALCO Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

