First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 199,543 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up about 6.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE KOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 6,446,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

