First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 62,792 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,792 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for about 2.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

MTCH stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 7,460,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,619. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.