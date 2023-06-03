FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.65

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.04. FiscalNote shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 924,971 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.28.
FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.47 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
