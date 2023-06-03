Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Five Below by 1,159.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Five Below by 71.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Five Below by 27.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

