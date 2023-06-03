Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.
Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %
FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.40. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Transactions at Five Below
In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.