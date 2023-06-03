Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 7.8 %

FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.40. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

