Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.31-5.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.22.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

