Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,282 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.26% of Flowers Foods worth $137,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 154,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,716 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

