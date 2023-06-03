Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,159 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

