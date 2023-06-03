Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 509,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 178,984 shares.The stock last traded at $26.70 and had previously closed at $26.12.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 96,273 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 499,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 304,681 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

