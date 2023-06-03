FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 0.3 %

RAIL opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 12,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

