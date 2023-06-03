Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.32 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

