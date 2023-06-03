Gala (GALA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.43 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $728.95 million and approximately $36.43 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,011,895,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,036,966,777 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

